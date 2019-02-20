13-year death benefit fight 'over'

In SA every child has a right to inheritance and at times, illegitimate children may need to prove that they are indeed the children of the father in question.

Some spouses do not understand this and they would try to block the inheritance of stepchildren or the deceased's children born out of wedlock.

Even the Pension Funds Act accommodates children of the deceased who were born from previous relationships to inherit from the estate of the deceased.

The Act allows the pension fund administrator a period of 12 months to search for all the dependants before they could allocate funds to all the beneficiaries.

Noxolo Chiya of Kutloanong in Odendaalsrus - a gold-mining town in Free State - has been fighting for her son's right to benefit from his late father's estate for the past 13 years. The boy's father, Hluphuyise Ngwazi, was a mineworker.

Approaching the Pension Funds Adjudicator did not help Chiya as the Mineworkers Provident Fund (MPF) was unable to get all the relevant documents from her to enable the fund to finalise its allocation process.

Her stumbling block is the wife of her late partner, who has been refusing to complete the required documents to allow the MPF to allocate funds to all beneficiaries. Chiya said she did not know that her partner had a customary wife and children back home.

"Her anger against her husband or me is unreasonable as her refusal to sign the forms does not only affect her but her own children who could not further their studies all these years," Chiya said.

She said upon the death of her partner she lodged a claim with MPF but no maintenance was paid towards the upbringing of her child.