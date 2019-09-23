Gautrain station deal dodgy - City

The court battle between the City of Johannesburg and the landlord of the Gautrain Sandton station has exposed alleged dodgy dealings in the sale of council-owned land.

Cedar Park Properties 39, on whose property the Gautrain Sandton station is housed, took the city to court after its water supply was cut due to nonpayment of approximately R8m in property rates.

On Friday, however, Cedar Park suffered a major blow when it failed to provide R1m in security of costs in its urgent application to force the city to reconnect water to the station.

In its court papers defending the action, the city has now called into question how Cedar Park acquired the council-owned land without paying a cent for it.

The city has alleged that the land on which the Sandton Gautrain station is located was acquired irregularly.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said it was "absurd" that the city financed the sale of its own land to a private company for R280m.

Mashaba said Cedar Park Properties was given council land for free as it had not paid a cent towards the bond issued by the city back in 2009.