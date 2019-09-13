Foreigners not the real target of fires of fury

Criminal activity. Xenophobic foment. Civil unrest. Taxi warfare. Gang violence. Talking heads on TV and motormouths on radio talk shows are having a field day, patting themselves on the back for yet another new phrase they've coined in an attempt to analyse the malady that has gripped this nation.

We can't fault them for trying to get us to understand what is happening to us, or what we are doing to each other, or what we are doing to others. It is the job of the analyst to analyse, and so she analyses.

But when you sit back and try to analyse the analysts you come out feeling very foolish for you ask yourself: what is it that is being analysed when everything is so clear? No amount of phraseology is going to hide the simple fact that this country is teetering on the brink of an abyss.

If you believe, as some do, that the foreigners are a problem, once you've removed them from the equation, the crisis will not suddenly disappear.