WATCH | We have nothing: Hundreds of refugees face uncertain future after Katlehong xenophobia

Katlehong experienced severe xenophobic violence from September 5 2019, the day on which two burnt bodies were found in the township.

Putrid smoke poured from Mandela township, while residents scoured the streets in search of foreigners, burning and looting property as they swept through the area.

“Someone was shouting, hey guys come out of the houses because these guys are going to kill you,” Luis Chauke, a Zimbabwean national recalled, describing the terrifying evening of September 6.

Chauke is one of hundreds of foreigners who have sought refuge in two local community centres in Katlehong. He says he's returning to Zimbabwe just like when he left three years before, with absolutely nothing.