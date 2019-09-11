It's time to take action against violence in SA

The attacks and looting currently happening in our country have highlighted the need for us to work together more than ever before.

Governments, locals, foreigners and the numerous bodies representing the same foreigners in the country and the Diaspora as a whole.

It is easy to blame this whole thing on xenophobia or criminality, but we have to be honest and tackle the root cause.

As much as we condemn these acts, we need to say indeed there are foreigners who are involved in unlawful and prodigal activities and some are illegally in SA.