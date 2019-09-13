Bakkie driver accused of riding over security guard back in court

A man accused of driving over a security guard in a shopping centre parking lot appeared briefly in the Stellenbosch Regional Court on Friday.

Johan Steyn, 38, is facing a charge of attempted murder after the incident, captured on video in April.

Wearing a brown leather jacket, he appeared calm while the matter was postponed until October 4 to give the defence an opportunity to consult.

“My life will never be the same again,” security guard Mzwanele Wellem, 38, told MatieMedia in August. He was still attending sessions with a psychologist and physiotherapist.

“The scar on my head will never disappear. I am very scared to show my daughter, who is eight years old. She will ask what happened and then I will have to explain to her what happened,” he said.