True state of the nation is that inequality is root of all violence

Just as South Africa is trying to convince the world that it is "open for business", the violence sweeping over the country demands a more honest reflection about the true state of the nation.

Although the governing party and the opposition provide varying accounts for the devastating violence ravaging SA society, they agree on one important factor.

Inequality is at the heart of the instability across communities.

On Monday, international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor linked the attacks against African foreign nationals by locals to the legacy of apartheid.

"The legacy of apartheid was deep and rigidly entrenched inequality for black people," she said.

Of greater consequence is that this inequality has continued to be pervasive in a democratic SA. Pandor conceded as much.