17-year-old girl latest victim of femicide by lover

A 17-year-old girl has become the latest victim of soaring cases of femicide after she was shot dead by her lover before he turned the gun on himself at a Benoni hotel.

Police spokesperson Capt Pearl van Staad told Sowetan yesterday that the girl's boyfriend allegedly shot her after an argument.

"The couple was booked into a hotel room on Saturday night. The staff at the hotel heard the two arguing on Sunday and heard someone asking for help, but softly as if they were being strangled," Van Staad said.

"They said it was quiet afterwards, for about 15 minutes, then they heard two gunshots. It is alleged that he shot the girl first and then shot himself. We are investigating the motive behind the shootings and are investigating a case of murder and an inquest," she said.

The girl's mother was too distraught to speak to Sowetan.