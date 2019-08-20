Racial slurs serve to extend white supremacy over Africans

South Africa's brutal history of white supremacist oppression is often recounted in the material sense of the lived experiences which grabbed the world's attention.

Although this is important, we must not forget how the strategic use of language interlocked with the legislative and material enactment of black people's oppression.

Racial slurs are plenty in South Africa and in recent years we have seen unprecedented use of the law in this discursive domain. Penny Sparrow, Vicky Momberg and Adam Catzavelos became public examples of just how criminal the harm of using the k-word is.

Recently, ZACP leader Kanthan Pillay tweeted a disingenuous analysis of how the word has no power and should not cause offence, even referring to himself by it. In response, there has been an alarming backlash from white people contesting what they believe is their right to use what they consider just a word.

Lengthy explanations have gone into excavating the etymology of the word which can be traced back to the Arabic "kafir" which means "nonbeliever". The question remains, if it is such an insignificant word, why is it such an affront to be denied use of it?

It is true that the word has its origin in Arabic and that the original meaning was directed at shaming religious deviance. This truth in itself points to the violence of its intention when we look at the effect of colonial violence on African spirituality.

As a means of controlling even people's souls, polytheistic African spirituality was whipped out of them through the imposition of Christianity, making the very characterisation of someone as a "nonbeliever" extremely violent.

It was also understood that through Christianity, African people could be humanised by turning away from the animalistic practices they were considered to be partaking in.