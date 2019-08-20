'Nothing was better than us'- Kayise Ngqula remembers her late husband

Two months after losing her husband in a horror car crash, former Our Perfect Wedding host Kayise Ngqula took to social media this week to pay tribute to her late husband Farai Sibanda.

While still recovering from injuries sustained in the crash, Kayise shared a heartfelt video on Instagram of the couple tying the knot at their traditional wedding, surrounded by family and friends.

In the post, she poured her heart out to her husband and promised to preserve their love.

"Nothing was better than us. Nothing could ever be better than us. Ours together still is the greatest success story of my entire existence. I’ll protect it always. Forever and a day, Happy Anniversary my love!" she wrote.