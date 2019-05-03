Political leadership in Africa is akin to old boys' club

Among the many critiques of our democratically elected leadership, age has been an enduring contention.

Many South Africans have noted with frustration that the average politician in a senior leadership role is upwards of 55-years old, while the president generally hovers somewhere between 70 and 75 years old.

The problem has also been noted to be a trend throughout Africa where many presidents have clung to power for decades while literally growing old in office. It seems that modern South African politics has modelled itself after the corporate capitalist values that require us to labour under the illusion of hard work in hope of eventually getting to the top.

Millennials have seen the wood for the trees. Many have tried, and failed, to infiltrate and change archaic political structures from inside. The idea is often to start wherever possible and display such brilliant leadership and ethical clarity that one flies through the ranks in no time to take up a senior leadership role. The system clearly doesn't recognise talent nor ability but reserves places for those who have paid the right price.

The reality for some, as capitalism prescribes, is that no matter how hard working or brilliant they are, there are predetermined limits to their success within a system that values normative drudgery.

If we are to be stuck with a party political system, surely there must be another way around this wilful tardiness.