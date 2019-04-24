The party political system and its personality cult has run its course

Since before the South African nation came into being in its entirety in 1994, leadership has always comprised a majority group of men. Within this history, particularly, political formations have served to demarcate and control resources in ways that more often than not fostered inequality, to the detriment of the majority.

Twenty-five years later we lament a lack of progress.

Some say that the government of the day has not had enough time to effect any meaningful change, given that the former oppressive regimes lasted much longer. Others say there is simply no excuse and that a lack of political will, cronyism and corruption has delayed progress. Whatever the stance, I have not come across much critique of the party political system and its common sense status in the South African social imaginary.

Public governance politics has revolved around parties and the personalities that animate them since I can remember. Someone leaves the ANC, then joins the DA, then starts their own party, then re-joins the ANC, then leaves politics, then comes back.

Politicians have built celebrity profiles and gained pet names for their shenanigans, all the while being protected by the family-like party structures.

Many have said that we don’t elect our leaders because we vote for parties and not people. Yes, branch politics plays a role in giving individuals a voice within parties, but the expectation that every citizen must engage on that level to have an influence is unrealistic.

Why are we so attached to the idea that a political party must lead us?

In February, a 37-year-old anti-establishment candidate, Nayib Bukele, was elected the president of El-Salvador. The populist election broke the two-party system that had prevailed since the 1980s. Like South Africa, political parties there have been heavily laden with a history of association to the country’s civil war.

Through a campaign built solely on social media and a casual style relatable to millennials, Bukele took the country beyond the post-war period that came to be marred by corruption and poor service delivery.

It sounds all too familiar.