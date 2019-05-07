Politicians are not at all interested in serving any of us

As we cast our votes, or withhold them, this week it may be worth interrogating what exactly current and prospective political office bearers really want from us.

We are meant to believe that we want something from them, hence we vote for them, but there has been no such thing as a free meal around these parts for a long time. Politicians all come for something, and as a famous political voice exclaimed a few years ago: "I did not join the struggle to be poor!"

In fact, politicians have made their agendas clear to us in so many ways it seems almost unfathomable to believe the sweet nothings they whisper.

Power remains one of the most visible and yet elusive components of social organisation. What does it really mean to have power and what does it actually have to do with anyone?

Many of us were raised with discipline, which was often modelled on a punishment and reward system. Potentially different configurations of discipline all served to teach us that every action has a reaction or consequence - a Newtonian law differently framed.