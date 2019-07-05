Parliament a hangover of our colonial past

South Africa’s colonial legacy still penetrates most institutions instrumental in decision making.

Our democratic structures, not only in terms of architecture but also procedure, are colonial and apartheid inheritances.

The paradox in this reality looms so large, yet to know present day South Africa is to accept paradox as truth.

Legal scholar, Tshepo Madlingozi, posed a critical question on Twitter about the state of South Africa’s parliament.

“They struggle to flow in English – their 4th or 5th language; they struggle to interpret Westminster parliamentary rules; the whole setting is culturally alienating & psychically-harrowing to them. It’s bizarre. Is this parliamentary system the best model for this country? What would a decolonised parliament look like?”, he said.

These are questions we should all be contemplating when we imagine an inclusive nation building project and a decolonised society. That the judicial and parliamentary backbone of our African society has the blood of Europe, our colonisers, running through it raises some interesting questions about the failings of our 25-year-old democracy.

In considering the “new South Africa” as it is so often symbolised, we should deliberately remain conscious that no new games can commence where the old rules are still being used. We cannot build an inclusive, free South Africa when the work required to do that is bound by the structures that were established to enslave us.