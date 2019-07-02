Voices of the marginalised in government still silenced

The heat of the election season is now a smouldering ember in the public discourse as everyone recommits to the South African dream.

Critiques of political personalities have lost their fervour and, again, holding the ruling party account able is the order of the day.

In the run-up to election day, many of us expressed hopes to see the diversification of the governments of ruling and opposition parties. Some generously created resources to help us compare the representation each party offers in terms of, mainly, race, age and gender with the aim of helping us make informed electoral decisions.

It was an interesting and highly engaged election season, at the least, but where have we landed?

In the first parliamentary debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week, two young women MPs, Naledi Chirwa from the EFF and Nompendulo Mkhatshwa from the ANC delivered their speeches.