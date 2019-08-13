Let the real Cape Flats tell its storied story

When disability activists Michael Masuta and William Roland first proclaimed “nothing about us without us” in the 1990s, something moved in our understanding of social justice solutions.

Making sure that the people most affected by the problems we try and solve are central to crafting the solutions we seek remains utterly important. There are ways in which we tell our own stories, with nuance and sensitivity, that should never be underestimated, and the desire to write people’s lives from the outside has always been dangerous since white men started doing it.

Recent stories, specifically a tortoisemedia.com article titled "Cape Fear", about the Cape Flats, seem to continuously focus on one aspect of life in these communities.

Without looking at the other experiences and stories that in truth – are just as, if not more, important as the decay caused by gun violence, alcoholism and drug addiction, what do we achieve?