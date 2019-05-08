The South African trade-off: Liberators for leaders

South Africans have enjoyed the right to choose their leadership for a relatively short time in relation to history.

Democracy is a fairly new concept here and for many figuring out what it really means is an ongoing process of reflection, contestation and questioning.

With the excitement of the first democratic election season, a mix of jubilation and apprehension characterised most of society.

Jubilation at the prospect of realising hard-earned freedom, but apprehension under suspicion of looming backlash from oppressors.

When the result finally confirmed an ANC win which represented that very freedom in its entirety, unbridled elation engulfed South Africa.

Many who suffered the brutality and violation of apartheid believed paradise was certain under democratic ANC rule.

The party leaders were indeed revered for representing the fight for equality and democracy, but soon lost their way.

During 25 years of democracy, forked-tongue politics has become increasingly more normalised.