FF+ growth a sign land won’t be returned without a fight

South Africa’s sixth democratic election soap opera has finally concluded. The SMS’s have stopped, the rural visits are a distant memory and the political mid slinging is simmering down.

Probably one of the most contested general elections we’ve had; opposition parties were certain that they’ve garnered enough support to unseat the ANC, if not nationally then at least provincially.

The sensible among us predicted that the ANC would retain control by slimmer margins, but nevertheless retained. We are vindicated.

The EFF seems to be the only party which achieved significant growth, while the DA basically turned out to be that kid who brags about his Dad’s imaginary big muscles that never see the light of day.

The bickering and politicking got quite ugly this year and let us not forget the callous move to publish the names of murdered Marikana miners. In fact, let us not forget Marikana and Life Esidimeni, which many believed would be the demise of the ANC.

As much as we dare not forget, this election has forced us to remember something we didn’t see coming.