Electorate is now keen to quiz state of our democracy

Around the time of Jacob Zuma's second election, conflict and contestation raged in public discourse. At the time, voters grappled with the idea of the individual versus the organisation.

Particularly stark is the memory of a prominent singer and activist who was very vocal about her attempts to reform the ANC from within. She proudly exclaimed that she didn't believe in Zuma but the ANC, hence her vote was for the organisation and not its president.

I imagine many people at the time voted with this kind of cognitive dissonance.

If anything, the contestation of the Zuma era catalysed a political vigour and interest among the electorate that the previous eras seemed to have lulled. Before the entrance of the EFF into parliament, South Africans had much less interest in interrogating the state of our democracy.

Although strong support for the governing party remains, there has been a divestment from the cognitive dissonance which allowed us to separate the consequences of individuals from the impact of the party and its government on our lives.

People are not forced to think harder about why their support for a ruling elite remains despite its failings. Some have compelling, historical, fact-based arguments while others have simply made a decision to stick it out. Whatever the reasons, I appreciate the honesty.

Democracy has, in many ways, been a deceitful project. The way in which nation building and national discourses around (re)conciliation were constructed emanated from a dishonesty akin to that seen where parents pacify their children with fables that soothe their childish insecurities. As the pacified, we have learnt a pattern of political communication which is underpinned by that dishonesty.