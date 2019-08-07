Men playing their part in home chores make for happier families

As we mark the month of August, we are reminded of the gallant sacrifices of the 1956 women who marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria

It is their sacrifices that have ensured that all of us enjoy this democracy.

It was women, when men were in exile, who kept the home fires burning, ensuring that children were taken care of psychologically, physically and emotionally.

The work women do in homes often goes unpaid, unacknowledged and is not considered real work.

None of us can put a monetary value on women's sacrifices when it comes to keeping the home fires burning, and their overall contribution to the Struggle. We would probably not be able to afford to pay our mothers or wives if we were to attach a monetary value to the unpaid labour that women do in the home.

This month of August, I could not help but think of how societal structures have unevenly distributed responsibilities to women and men.