Why I love it when Bafana do what they do best... lose

I always love it when Bafana Bafana lose a match, I bask in it.

It's a long standing beef I have harboured since attending a watch party for the 1996 Afcon final.

I got bored of watching the long goalless match and I decided to keep myself busy with gymnastics tricks. I was an extremely supple and theatrical child who often did splits at the end of a haka routine.

Missing the action in the outskirts of the watch party, I decided to try a double backflip on the stair risers. At the very moment I landed my trick, Bafana Bafana had scored their second goal.

My momentous achievement was overshadowed by a bunch of winners on some dry pitch in Soweto.