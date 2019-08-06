All wives and unions are equal before the amended law

All wives in customary or polygamous marriages, irrespective of when the marriage was concluded, are finally treated equally when it comes to property rights.

In the past, wives married in terms of custom were sidelined by their relatives and unfairly treated because the law vested no rights of ownership or control over marital property. But this has changed since the end of last month.

An amendment to the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act (RCMA) grants women who entered into monogamous and polygamous customary marriages prior to 1998 equal rights to marital property.

Previously, the law granted such rights to women who entered customary marriages after 1998, thus discriminating against those who did so before 1998.

The effort to redress past transgressions by enacting the RCMA was a step in the right direction, though the Women's Legal Centre correctly found that there may be "challenges emanating from the interpretation and implementation of the RCMA".

To take you back, when the RCMA came into force in November 2000 it had been long overdue. Before the legislation was enacted, wives married in terms of custom and polygamous marriages were not legally recognised.