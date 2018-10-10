Dress like the stars: Moonchild Sanelly and Nakhane

Local alternative musos Moonchild Sanelly and Nakhane’s work is as eclectic and original as their personal style. Sanelly is known for her signature bright blue hairstyle, which makes her hard to miss. What to love most about her style is her carefree approach to dressing up.

Nakhane’s fashion choices can be described as gender neutral, often challenging the norms of everyday dressing. His looks, frequently paired with bright eye shadow, range from quilted parka jackets to skin-tight mesh tops and slouchy long coats, which create a distinctive silhouette.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring season: