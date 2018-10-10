Dress like the stars: Moonchild Sanelly and Nakhane
Local alternative musos Moonchild Sanelly and Nakhane’s work is as eclectic and original as their personal style. Sanelly is known for her signature bright blue hairstyle, which makes her hard to miss. What to love most about her style is her carefree approach to dressing up.
Nakhane’s fashion choices can be described as gender neutral, often challenging the norms of everyday dressing. His looks, frequently paired with bright eye shadow, range from quilted parka jackets to skin-tight mesh tops and slouchy long coats, which create a distinctive silhouette.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring season:
Moonchild Sanelly - Otherworldly
Steal her style
- Be bold. Start shopping for items in bright colours, such as a pink nylon jacket, and pair them with a contrasting colour to make a statement.
- Wig it. If you’re not ready to colour your hair, invest in a wig that you can colour or shop for synthetic hair pieces and try out Fulani braids.
- Go for drama. When shopping for accessories, the more dramatic the better. Look out for fringe-detail bags, over-sized sunglasses and chunky cuffs.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Nakhane – 1950s Chic
Steal his style
- it’s about prints and fabric. Shop for long coats in snakeskin print and bold colours. Pair these with a high-waisted trouser for an undeniably chic look.
- Let’s talk dresses. The not-so-new new wave of fashion - genderless clothing - is something you can now feel free to tap into. If you’re still shy, start shopping for kaftans and slowly progress to above-the-knee dresses.
- Accessorise. To diversify your look, consider accessories to be the Holy Grail. Invest in skinny shades in a range of colours from white to red and black. Other accessories to invest in include earrings with stand-out designs, such as ancient Egyptian motifs, flowers and skulls.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Stockists:
H&M, h&m.com
mrp, mrp.com
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za