Survivors of sexual violence in South Africa are finally finding their voices

The story of Cheryl Zondi, the brave young woman who took the stand in a South African court to testify against Nigerian pastor and rape accused Timothy Omotoso has recently dominated news headlines.

The televangelist and senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International Church faces multiple charges. These include rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

Under harsh, degrading, cross examination, Zondi, a 22-year old university student, courageously faced her alleged abuser and his jeering congregants to tell her story of alleged sexual assault that started when she was 14.

In coming forward to testify in open court – despite death threats and attempts to silence her – she was not just another faceless victim of sexual violence.

There are many such faceless victims. According to the Crime against Women in South Africa 2018 report, there has been a 53% increase in sexual offences against women in a short period - from 31 665 in 2015/16 to 70 813 in 2016/17.

And the real numbers are probably higher; as is the case across the globe, many incidents of sexual assault go unreported. So the statistics don’t paint a full picture.