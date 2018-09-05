The gender norms in South Africa were instilled in us informally from our birth

Now that we have come to the end of Women's Month, it is vital that we ask ourselves uncomfortable questions about violence against women in our country.

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke has revealed that 62% of fathers are not in the lives of their children. What does this mean? It means that the majority of boys and girls are raised by single mothers, aunts, sisters and social mothers.

It means that it is women in the main who teach us what it is to be man and what it is to be woman.

Before you start throwing stones at me, if you think I am blaming the survivor or the victim, think about this.

"My boy I want you to be strong, I want you to be stoic, I don't want a sissy in my house, I don't want to see you crying nonstop as if you are not a real man." This is said to a two-year-old boy.

And to the girl child, the message from the mother is that speak like a lady, walk like a lady, be obedient, don't aspire for leadership, don't let any position get to your head, respect men and always remember that you are here to serve men because men are the heads of the family as instructed by God."