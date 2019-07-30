Women being failed again... this time by land reform panel

I was frothing at the mouth as I read the report on land on Sunday. The recommendations by the expert panel were discouraging and infuriating.

My hope is that President Cyril Ramaphosa will ignore this shady report like he did the high level panel report led by Kgalema Motlanthe, which found that the Ingonyama Trust in KwaZulu-Natal ought to be dissolved and the Ingonyama Trust Act repealed.

The land report is extensive and covers many aspects of land reform but fundamentally, this report on land gave very little consideration to what the majority of South Africans demand: expropriation of all land without compensation.

The report is disrespectful to the people of SA who made public submissions and gave a clear mandate to parliament to return the land to the native who was illegally dispossessed by force.

Indeed, the land issue is a contentious issue, gripped by difficulties of race and gender among others. Therefore, those who must return the land will not be happy, even the custodian of the Ingonyama Trust will not be pleased that the panel found that the trust ought to be repealed or reviewed.

The panel boldly recommended that the government should immediately assume responsibility and custodianship of the trust land and administer it on behalf of its citizens and yet it failed to outline the same about land belonging to white farmers.