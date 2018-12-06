Church and family aid and abet abusers

The day Mapaseka Ndlovu interviewed Babes Wodumo on MetroFM and openly spoke about her abuse, I knew that regardless of what society might think of me, one day I will write this column.

When a friend invited me to Thailand early this year I did not even blink an eye and immediately agreed to go much as I had been there a few years back.

I had traveled alone and knew that I wanted to go back with a group of friends.

As some of the friends cancelled the last minute I then invited other friends from another group and a lady I had met through a friend (a woman who was later involved in a sex scandal this year) decided to be a part of the trip.

The lady was very soft spoken and sweet, little did I know the trauma and roller coaster this “sweet” package was wrapped in.

Given our accommodation arrangements we had two ladies sharing a room and by default I ended up sharing a room with this lady.

This gave us an opportunity to have ample time to discuss our lives and everything that came with it. By the second night after a few drinks she broke down in the most unimaginable way and for someone I hardly knew I did not know what to do and how to console her.

After much convincing she opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of a family member as a child that her mother normalised and made her keep it a secret to date, all in the name of saving her marriage and keeping the family together.

Not only did she go through this, she is now currently married to a man who got terribly sick four years ago as they were living apart due to work reasons and lying on his death bed not wanting to disclose what he was dying from she Googled the medication she went and collected for him at a pharmacy as the medical aid is in her name and this is how she discovered what the husband was dying from.

He was in a hospital bed for over a year and was so embarrassed over his disease or ailment he swore her into secrecy in exchange for material things. The first one been a fancy car.

This woman wept so badly and disclosed that she has not had sex with her husband ever since he was bedridden as she could not get over the betrayal of what he has done to her.

And this is when I discovered the intensity of abuse in our families and I have since learnt that our very own families and the church play a very big role in the abuse that women suffer. Actually, I realised more often than not our very own families are the instigators of the abuse that we suffer at the hands of men.

Most of our families and the church are the reason so many victims of abuse are lying in graves. Upon asking this woman why she’s subjecting herself to so much pain and abuse, her response was she was from a born-again Christian family.

She said it would be a sin and unacceptable to her family for her to even bring up the word divorce.