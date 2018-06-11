'Men think they are superior'

The killing of women by their intimate partners can be seen as a result of cultural and religious norms that reinforce a man's belief that he is superior to a woman.

This is the view of gender activist Mbuyiselo Botha of the Commission for Gender Equality, who spoke to Sowetan about the increase in cases of femicide.

"Men believe it is their God-given right to reprimand women if they feel that they are being disrespected.

"Our cultural norms have failed to train us in dealing with our temperament and this is why you find a lot of these issues rising at an alarming rate," Botha said.

He urged the government to invest in teaching children of both genders to respect one another.

"One of the things that needs to be done is to economically emancipate women, especially at a grass root level. There needs to be a mechanism in the procurement system within businesses that . allows them to be independent. I am not talking about jobs that limit women's prospects to sewing or cleaning," he said.