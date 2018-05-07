Freedom has not trickled through to black women.

After commemorating Workers' Day, it is important not to forget that the struggle for women's emancipation is far from over.

It took the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to wake us up to the fact that we are still a patriarchal, white-male dominated society with African women languishing at the bottom of the economic rung.

Though the black man has assumed political power, the status quo has not changed. He thought that all the years of fighting for political and economic emancipation had finally paid off.

He ascended the throne of power armed with the script from his predecessor - the white man - and continued to do to the African woman what the white man did to him.

The black man entered the corporate sector and the boardroom, but did not ensure that cultures and norms that still disempowered African women were changed to ensure that she was allowed to thrive.

Instead with the black man at the helm of the white corporate world, black women are still disadvantaged, if not worse, and find it very difficult to climb up the corporate ladder.