Phiri's goal sinks Wits

The start to 2019/20 has mimicked an all-too familiar pattern at this embryonic stage for Bidvest Wits, as they followed up their opening 3-0 Absa Premiership win against AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday with last night's 1-0 defeat at Bidvest Stadium to Baroka FC.

Another season for Wits, and seemingly coach Gavin Hunt is still trying to solve the mystery of why his team cannot win at home.

Wits were not particularly convincing in the first half, conceding Gerald Phiri Jnr's dipping 40th-minute free-kick.

Phiri was released by Wits last season. But Wits improved in shape and forcefulness in the second 45 minutes, but were chasing the game and could not capitalise on the chances they muscled out against Baroka.

Hunt retained the XI who had beaten AmaZulu in the Students' opener. Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda sat in the stands as he awaits his work permit, with assistant Thoka Matsimela in charge.

Bakgaga made three changes from their 2-2 home draw against Cape Town City at the weekend.

Three new signings - ex-AmaZulu midfielder Khulekani Madondo, ex-Richards Bay left-back Sbonelo Gumede and Liberian left wing Terence Tisdell - came into their starting line-up.

Wits fought hard for an equaliser in the second half but Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze thwarted their efforts.