The Hawks still missing in action

The commission of inquiry into state capture has on several occasions instructed its legal team to contact law enforcement agencies, in particular the Hawks, on serious allegations of criminality that are brought before it.

This was the case when damning testimony related to the tainted Transnet deal for locomotives was brought before the commission.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, the chairperson of the commission, at the time bemoaned police inaction on the allegations of bribery in the Transnet deal.

This week was no different as the commission heard spine-chilling evidence on the failed R220m Estina dairy farm project in Vrede, Free State.

The project was meant to benefit about 80 farmers but ended up benefitting Estina, a Gupta-linked company. Money meant for the project allegedly funded a lavish Gupta wedding at Sun City in 2013.