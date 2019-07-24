The best Busi Mkhwebane can do is quit

The only thing Mkhwebane can do is to quit now because her unfitness to occupy the public protector office can even be seen by her own followers. This time she can't survive the axe like on Estina dairy saga. - Oriah Choshane

Mkhwebane, beware EFF

If I were public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, I would rather be followed by one sound-thinking SACP lion than by a thousand shallow-minded EFF rats. Through the EFF fascism, her demise is nigh. - Pio Mashaba

Be fast with JZ lest he forgets

I wish that chair Raymond Zondo would quickly allow media personality Redi Thlabi to question Jacob Zuma in the state capture commission before Zuma forgets what he said about her. - Sipho, Orlando West Ext

Be strong dealing with Ace

It's been rumoured the ANC national executive will meet on July 26-29 to deal with, among others, the behaviour of the party's secretary-general . I urge those who will deal with this matter to be assertive and decisive. The behaviour of this man impacts negatively on the economy of SA. - Mokolobetsi

Jersey for Bucs glory days

Orlando Pirates new jersey is going to bring back the glory days of the Alpha cement and Fruitree years. Up the Bucs! - Seputla