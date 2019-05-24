Top prosecutor Shamila Batohi wants solid cases, to rebuild NPA's credibility

"If you go after the king, make sure you kill him."

This was the sentiment expressed by national director of public prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi on the need to have watertight cases as she steers the prosecuting authority to take on complex corruption cases.

"We will be attacked from various quarters. We need to make sure we don’t rush with cases … that we have solid cases," she said.

Batohi was speaking to the media on Friday alongside the newly appointed head of the investigations directorate, advocate Hermione Cronje, national police commissioner Khela Sithole and the head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya.

Batohi said on her arrival at the NPA on February 1 this year she had found huge challenges.

"I can safely say that it was worse than I expected," she told the media.

"I couldn’t imagine that things could have happened in the NPA when we are defenders of the constitution. We have to uphold the values of the constitution," Batohi said.