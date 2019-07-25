Masechaba Ndlovu gets new radio gig

Masechaba Ndlovu is returning to SABC radio just four months after she was axed from Metro FM and will go head to head with her former colleagues - but only for one month.

Ndlovu is to guest present the afternoon drive show between 3pm and 6pm on SAfm next month. She will join presenters of The Focal Point Masechaba Mtolo and Thabiso Mosia.

This will see her compete with Mo Flava on Metro FM and DJ Fresh's newly minted drive-time show on 94.7.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE yesterday, Ndlovu said she was not about to declare war.

"O nale spice [You are spicy]," Ndlovu said before she broke out in laughter.

"It's important that there is strong feminine presence on the drive spot. I'm not just going head to head with Metro FM drive but there is DJ Fresh. More than anything, it's an honour and there is no competition. It says we are progressing as a society and we are moving in the right direction."

Ndlovu's contract at the SABC was not renewed after a roller-coaster year on Metro FM that included a controversial interview with musician Babes Wodumo over allegation that she was being abused by her boyfriend Mampintsha.

Ndlovu is excited about returning to talk radio.

"We are launching in Women's Month. I think what listeners can expect is many powerful stories around unsung heroines and women who are captains in their industry. I hope to get everyone, not just women, to reflect on themselves and the role we are playing in the world."

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed that Ndlovu will join the station for Women's Month.