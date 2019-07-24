Takisi Masiteng‚ who was the chief director of district services at the province's department of agriculture at the time‚ said he was in China when the document was signed.

Now serving as as head of department (HOD) in the same department‚ Masiteng told the commission that it was incorrect that he had submitted documents to obtain approval for a partnership with Estina in 2012.

The farming project‚ which was signed off in 2012‚ was promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit small-scale Free State farmers‚ using their services to produce and sell milk on a large scale.

However‚ of the R220m transferred out of state coffers to Estina - a Gupta-linked company contracted by the Free State's agricultural department to run the project - only 1% was spent on actual farming.