ANC turf wars to continue in parliament committees

The ANC's names of portfolio committee chairpersons and party whips nominees look set to bring about duels between foes and allies in the sixth parliament.

Several ministers in their new portfolios will face off with some of former president Jacob Zuma's allies who have now been given power to hold the executive to account in various portfolios.

These include Mosebenzi Zwane as chairperson of the transport committee, a department headed by Fikile Mbalula as minister.

Zwane, a known former Zuma defender and supporter of radical economic transformation, will oversee Mbalula's ministry in parliament.

Interestingly, Transnet, one of the entities that falls under the department of transport, has been mired in allegations of state capture, including attempts by the Guptas to siphon money out of it into their companies.