Mkhwebane finally going to quiz Mosebenzi Zwane

Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be questioning former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane on his alleged role in the failed multimillion-rand Estina diary project in Vrede.

Mkhwebane's office confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that she was scheduled to have a sit down with Zwane who was at the helm of the department which implemented the project that saw the Free State government allegedly wasting more than R100m.

Mkhwebane is under fire after her report on the failed project, which made no findings on former Free State premier Ace Magashule and Zwane, was set aside and found to be invalid, irrational and unconstitutional by the North Gauteng High Court this week in a scathing judgment by judge Ronel Tolmay.

Magashule, the ANC's secretary-general, was the Free State premier when the project aimed at benefiting small-scale black farmers was rolled out.

Mkhwebane's acting spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said the public protector had already interviewed Magashule on the matter following last year's request by parliament's portfolio committee on justice that she looks into the role of politicians in the scandal which allegedly benefited Gupta-linked companies.

"The interview with Mr Zwane and others is still on the cards... the committee also asked that the public protector look into the plight of the beneficiaries," Segalwe said.

"She met with them [beneficiaries] last month in Vrede during a public hearing on the matter."