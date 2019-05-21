Who is the protector batting for?

How are South Africans supposed to trust public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to carry out her duties of investigating the wrong doing in state affairs, now that two of her reports have been set aside?

The high court in Pretoria yesterday threw out Mkhwebane's report on the Guptas' Free State dairy farm project, declaring it "unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid".

This was the second report by the esteemed advocate to be declared invalid by a court of law.

There was the now infamous Mkhwebane 2017 finding in the matter about the apartheid-era bail-out of Bankorp, which later became Absa, where she ordered parliament to change the Reserve Bank's constitutional mandate to control inflation rate. In a scathing judgment, the court said she did not understand her job or the law.

Once again, yesterday the same court which had heard the two cases, brought by the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution and the DA, ruled that Mkhwebane had failed in her duties under the Public Protector Act, as well as under the constitution in probing the Estina dairy farm project.