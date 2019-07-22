The public protector must be above reproach

It is unfortunate, but hardly surprising, that a number of the public protector's investigations into the conduct of the president and some of his cabinet members are being viewed mainly as part of an ANC factional battle that has been playing itself out for years.

Unfortunate because the office of the public protector is supposed to be independent and above party politics. Its success in carrying out its duty is largely dependent on its credibility in the eyes of the public as an honest broker who investigates and makes findings without fear or favour.

Hardly surprising because since the days of Thuli Madonsela as public protector, there have been attempts to drag this office into the political terrain - some with the aim of undermining its effectiveness as an independent body.

Madonsela succeeded in avoiding falling into the trap.