Move fast to sort this mess out

Yesterday's Constitutional Court ruling leaves public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with difficult choices. She either tenders her resignation from the Chapter 9 institution or wait to be dragged through an impeachment process in parliament.

It is not clear yet what her next course of action will be, but given her initial public reaction following a ruling in which the highest court in the land painted a negative picture regarding her behaviour, it is unlikely that she will voluntarily fall on her sword.

Despite the ruling, she still insisted she acted in good faith.

But it is hard to see how, if she insists on staying on, she hopes to remain effective as a public protector.