State capture: farmers got only promises out of Vrede dairy project

Then Free State premier Ace Magashule, who now serves as the ANC's secretary-general, and former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane are among some of the alleged key facilitators who oversaw the deal.

For Dhlamini, who farms about 50 cattle out the Thembalihle township in Vrede, the project was seen as a sign of hope for a community plagued by unemployment.

"There is high unemployment and mostly people are working in the farms and are earning far less. You need to be very creative in making money. Most people are working outside Vrede to make money," he said via a translator.

Dhlamini also serves as the chairman of the African Farmers' Association, a group that represents about 120 small-scale farmers in the area and acts as an intermediary between them and the Free State agricultural department.

He described four meetings with government officials which they attended. The project was punted to them at these meetings.

The first meeting, he said, was in 2012 and was held at a community hall in their township. Dhlamini said among those present was Zwane, an official from his department Peter Thabethe and Phumelela local municipality mayor John Motaung.

About 100 community members were in attendance.

"Motaung officially opened the meeting. It was in that meeting where Zwane requested us to group ourselves. He said whenever he is initiating a project he wants it to be a very successful project. He said if it is going to be a dairy project, there should be activities that involve milking and processing the milk into cheese, yoghurt," he said.