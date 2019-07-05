Crisis over coalitions in metros is no good for anyone in South Africa

In the run-up to the recent general elections, talk of coalition governments was all the rage.

Given what had happened in 2016, when local government election results saw cities such as Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay - historically easy wins for the ANC - fall into the hands of DA-led coalition governments.

This would be the fate of at least two, if not three, provinces come the May 8 2019 polls, political pundits predicted.

It wasn't to be. Despite suffering major losses, the ANC managed to remain government in eight of the country's nine provinces and retained a comfortable, albeit reduced, majority in the National Assembly.

Proponents of coalition governments must have been disappointed by the final outcomes. For years they had sold this type of government as a solution in a country where the dominance by a single party was increasingly proving to be a major barrier to progress.