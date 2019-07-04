Drop egos and think of the poor

The ongoing spat between the EFF and DA that is threatening the collapse of two metro council is a great reminder of the main pitfall of coalition governments.

It had become fashionable among mainstream commentators and political scientists to talk up the formation of coalitions as a solution to one-party dominance of the political system.

They would point to numerous European countries where no political party wins an outright majority and the formation of government is dependent on horse-trading between parties.

This, they argue, guarantees accountability as no party is big enough to afford ignoring the swing in the public mood.