'What did Madiba see in you that we can't'- Malema to Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a scathing attack against President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking what former President Nelson Mandela saw in him “that we don't see."

In a hard-hitting speech in parliament during the debate on Ramaphosa's SONA (State of the nation address) delivered last week, Malema said there was nothing to debate as the president had failed to present new ideas on tackling socio-economic problems.

"We really have no SONA to debate. What we have is a misguided, incoherent, contradictory and proven to be futile ideas mixed in a bag of fantasies," said Malema.

"For a man to be hyped up by the entire local and international media, only to pitch up extremely low is tragic. We were abused during the election campaign that saw people like Oprah Winfrey rented and sneaked into the country in the name of the global citizen festival to come and tell us how Madiba wanted you Mr President to be President.

"After your speech, we now ask ourselves as to what did Madiba see in you which we can't see. Your speech did not inspire confidence and hope among the poor, young and old people of South Africa," said Malema.

The EFF commander-in-chief said Ramaphosa has been sending conflicting messages on job creation, especially among the youth, since he came into office

"Beyond this, it was confusion about jobs to be created. At one point it was 155 000 jobs in the next five years then it was 2 million jobs in the next ten years yet the national development plan speaks of a different target, 10 million jobs by 2030," said Malema.

Malema then told Ramaphosa to come clean and take the country into his confidence about who had funded his ANC presidential campaign in 2017.

This follows reports that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was probing Ramaphosa for alleged money laundering to the tune of R400 million in transactions related to his ANC campaign.