'We have made peace with losing power in Tshwane, Joburg' - DA's James Selfe

The DA is bracing itself for a possibility of losing two Gauteng metros following a fallout with the EFF.

This was confirmed by the DA's federal executive chairperson, James Selfe, in an interview with Sowetan, yesterday.

Selfe, revealed that their rejection of EFF's demands, which included putting up its own mayor in the capital Tshwane, has made the possibility of losing power in both Tshwane and Johannesburg real.

"Yes, we have made peace with that [losing power]... one of the scenarios that is possible is that we lose power in those municipalities and we go back to being opposition," Selfe said.

A meeting between the two parties, held two weeks after the national elections, saw the EFF leave with its tails between their legs after none of their demands were met.

This week, the EFF announced that it would no longer be voting with the DA in the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros, where it ironically played a key role in putting and keeping the DA in power.

According to Selfe, the EFF made three demands which included becoming full coalition partners and the DA giving up power in Tshwane, so that the EFF could display its ability to govern.