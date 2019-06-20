Ramaphosa's speech just a 'pipe dream' - Opposition parties react to Sona

"It was all based on a dream of really no tangible plans on how we will get out of this trouble in the next five years. We should have seen more reforms and none were forthcoming.

Maimane said Ramaphosa's stance on the Reserve Bank did not reflect what the ANC's resolutions taken in Nasrec in 2017 were.

"Our constitution gives the mandate of the Reserve Bank. The problem that the president is facing is that his party doesn’t agree with the position he is taking. No tangible plans to make sure we put investment into our economic growth," said Maimane.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa's speech said "nothing".

The IFPs Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he hopes Ramaphosa will be able to fulfil his promises.

"I can say without any fear of contradiction that I have never heard any similar speech that was lauded as much as this… Most of the things that he said is something that everyone of us lacks.

"All the things that the president has said, we do want them. When he talks about a dream, I hope it does not just end as a dream because he mentioned that. But if we take into account that the country is afloat through borrowing already, one doesn’t know how soon these things can be implemented.

Buthelezi said he was, however, unsure where the funds would come from where the country finds itself in a situation where the economic growth is almost nil.

Cosatu parliamentary spokesperson Matthew Parks said the federation is pleased that Ramaphosa placed the need for drastic and urgent state intervention in the economy.