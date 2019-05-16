The CSIR found that the DA lost support in townships such as Soweto‚ Alexandra and Langa in last week’s polls‚ denting its leadership’s goal to grow the party. The results meant Mmusi Maimane became the first leader of the party who could not grow its footprint in parliament – which his predecessors Helen Zille and Tony Leon did.

The CSIR analysed selected areas in SA following the bruising general elections‚ in which both the DA and the ANC lost support nationally and in the key province of Gauteng. The opposition party had hoped to do well in the province and the Northern Cape after putting up a strong performance in the 2016 local government election.

The 2016 election saw it governing the key metros of Tshwane‚ Johannesburg and‚ for a while‚ the Nelson Mandela Bay metro through coalitions with smaller opposition parties.

The DA especially took critical knocks in Gauteng and in the Western Cape‚ its traditional support base.