ANC unimpressed with EFF withdrawing from DA coalition in Tshwane

The ANC has disapproved of the EFF and DA's squabble over power in the Tshwane region.

This after EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday said his party would no longer be supporting the DA in the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros where, ironically, it played a key role in putting and keeping the DA in power.

Malema said the EFF would participate in debates and make inputs in council meetings but would "abstain from voting".