ANC willing to work with DA in Tshwane for good of the people

The ANC in Tshwane will step in to assist the DA in the city following its fallout with the EFF.

The DA yesterday admitted that the EFF’s decision to end its partnership in the two Gauteng metros put it at risk of losing power.

However, the ANC has vowed to come to its aid should its assistance be required.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said that they were willing to work with the DA and other parties that put the interests of the city's people first.

He said that this decision was influenced by the fact that most of the wards in the city belonged to the ANC and should the council collapse, the party’s constituency would be affected the most.

“The ANC has decided to put the interests of our people first and we have taken a position to work with either of the parties, DA, EFF and other small parties, that put the interests of our people first,” said Maepa.

The DA’s federal executive chairperson James Selfe told SowetanLIVE that the party’s fallout with the EFF came after rejecting the Red Berets demands to run the city.