ANC willing to work with DA in Tshwane for good of the people
The ANC in Tshwane will step in to assist the DA in the city following its fallout with the EFF.
The DA yesterday admitted that the EFF’s decision to end its partnership in the two Gauteng metros put it at risk of losing power.
However, the ANC has vowed to come to its aid should its assistance be required.
Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said that they were willing to work with the DA and other parties that put the interests of the city's people first.
He said that this decision was influenced by the fact that most of the wards in the city belonged to the ANC and should the council collapse, the party’s constituency would be affected the most.
“The ANC has decided to put the interests of our people first and we have taken a position to work with either of the parties, DA, EFF and other small parties, that put the interests of our people first,” said Maepa.
The DA’s federal executive chairperson James Selfe told SowetanLIVE that the party’s fallout with the EFF came after rejecting the Red Berets demands to run the city.
He said the EFF wanted to instal its own mayor, take credit for some of the city’s successes and become its full coalition partner. The DA rejected all the demands in a meeting held just two weeks after the May national elections.
Maepa has now said the ANC would work with the DA to ensure that the city’s budget, which they voted for in May, is seen through and services are delivered to the people.
“In the May 2019 council, the ANC voted with the DA and others to approve a pro-poor budget that ensures continued service delivery in our constituencies. The EFF was the only party that voted against the 2019/20 budget.
“The ANC is in charge of 68 out of 107 wards in the city of Tshwane, followed by the DA with 39 wards and the EFF has no ward under its management in the city of Tshwane. It was therefore logical to vote for the budget that addresses the needs of our constituency,” he said.
Maepa cautioned the DA not to take the support for granted.
“However, our vote for the budget must never be taken for granted or misconstrued as support for DA policies and agenda for white privilege. We voted for the budget to make sure that our constituencies are serviced and basic services are delivered to them. We remain in opposition benches and we are wide awake. We are effective and efficient.”
Maepa said they were taking EFF’s decision to divorce the DA in Tshwane with a pinch of salt as its leader, Julius Malema, was known for flip-flopping.
“We would like to put it unequivocally clear that we don’t believe news of the said divorce as stated by the EFF. Mr Malema the CIC [commander in chief] is known to waffle a lot to unsuspecting followers and obfuscate at every opportunity,” he said.