Cyril Ramaphosa, Busi Mkhwebane should not fight dirty

Tensions between the executive and the Office of the Public Protector are to be expected now and again, if the latter is doing its job the way it should be done.

It is not the job of the public protector to be cosy with politicians at all time as his or her main responsibility is to guard against the abuse and misuse of power by those in public office.

Under normal circumstances, therefore, the ongoing tussle between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and President Cyril Ramaphosa should be seen as a manifestation of this necessary tension that ought to exist.

But unfortunately, the underlying circumstances give credence to claims that the disagreements have moved far beyond legal interpretations of statutes and into the realm of open political conflict.